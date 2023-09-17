Czech National Bank Purchases 796 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $48.47 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $81.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.