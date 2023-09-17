Czech National Bank Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $224.05 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.19. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

