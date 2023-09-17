Czech National Bank Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

