Czech National Bank Sells 50 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $433.49 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $416.71 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.19.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.40.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

