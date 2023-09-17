Czech National Bank Sells 79 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 86.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.0% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.8% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 48.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $420.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

