Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.7% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

