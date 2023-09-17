Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Sells 93 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.1% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.0 %

ABBV opened at $152.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

