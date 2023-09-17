Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) and Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX) Head-To-Head Survey

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) and Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Carmell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daré Bioscience N/A -400.59% -107.64% Carmell Therapeutics N/A -52.29% 1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

7.4% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Carmell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Daré Bioscience and Carmell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daré Bioscience 0 0 4 0 3.00 Carmell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,272.55%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Carmell Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Carmell Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daré Bioscience $10.00 million 4.48 -$30.95 million ($0.46) -1.11 Carmell Therapeutics N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Carmell Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Daré Bioscience.

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Carmell Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. Its products in advanced clinical development include Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive; Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder; and DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in hormone therapy. The company's Phase I-ready products are DARE-VVA1, a proprietary formulation of tamoxifen for intravaginal to treat vulvar vaginal atrophy in women with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; DARE-PDM1, a proprietary hydrogel formulation of diclofenac, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, for vaginal administration as a treatment for dysmenorrhea; DARE-204 and DARE-214, an injectable formulations of etonogestrel to provide contraception over 6-month and 12-month periods; and DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for broader luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization treatment plan, as well as DARE-PTB1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth. Its products in pre-clinical stage include DARE-LARC1, a contraceptive implant delivering levonorgestrel with a woman-centered design that controlled contraceptive option; DARE-GML, an intravaginally-delivered potential multi-target antimicrobial agent formulated with glycerol monolaurate; DARE-LBT, a novel hydrogel formulation for vaginal delivery of live biotherapeutics to support vaginal health; and DARE-RH1, a non-hormonal contraception for men and women. The company entered into license agreement with Organon & Co. and Organon International GmbH to commercialize XACIATO. Daré Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Carmell Therapeutics

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

