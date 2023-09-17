Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

DSGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities lowered Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DSGN

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $143.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Design Therapeutics

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Deepa Prasad purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,991.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.