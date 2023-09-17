Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDIRF. HSBC downgraded shares of United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of United Internet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. United Internet has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $24.70.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

