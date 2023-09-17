Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $17.57 on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

