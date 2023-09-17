DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Short Interest Up 66.9% in August

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

DHCAW stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

