Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 23.9 %

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

