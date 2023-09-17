Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Baker Boyer National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

DFIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 533,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,136. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

