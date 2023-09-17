Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Humana by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.53.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $470.77 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $468.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

