Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.15.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $81.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

