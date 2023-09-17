Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Down 1.6%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.35. 1,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $37.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Institutional Trading of Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

The Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to US all-cap companies with strong free cash flow and R&D investments. DFNV was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

