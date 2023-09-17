Dowlais Group’s (DWL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on the stock.

DWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Dowlais Group stock opened at GBX 121.30 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,021.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.11. Dowlais Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.85).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 410,548 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £496,763.08 ($621,653.21). In related news, insider Alexandra Innes acquired 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £17,422.50 ($21,802.65). Also, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 410,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £496,763.08 ($621,653.21). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 430,494 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,542. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

