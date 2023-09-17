Drake & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 3,004 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

