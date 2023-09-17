Drake & Associates LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $121.05 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

