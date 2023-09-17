Drake & Associates LLC Makes New $20.58 Million Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 453,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 9.2% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $46.96.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

