Drake & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 6.1% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 75,953 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

