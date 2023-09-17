Drake & Associates LLC Sells 234 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Drake & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $76.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

