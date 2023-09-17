Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DUK stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $107.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

