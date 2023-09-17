Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.86. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 21,876 shares changing hands.

Dyadic International Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

Dyadic International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Dyadic International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 57,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Dyadic International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 832,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.