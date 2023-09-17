Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.86. Dyadic International shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 21,876 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.60.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
