Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

