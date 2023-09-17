Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

