EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys Shares of 5,225 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,778,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,804,000 after purchasing an additional 640,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,328,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 162,468 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,507,000 after purchasing an additional 89,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,427,000 after acquiring an additional 516,445 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

