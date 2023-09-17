EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

