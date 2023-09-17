EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 877.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PWV opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $799.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

