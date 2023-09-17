EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after buying an additional 812,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 166,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 568,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 346,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 770.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 335,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 296,599 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

SMB opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

