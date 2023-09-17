EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

