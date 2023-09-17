EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 252 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,424,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

