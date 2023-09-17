EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $164.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average is $161.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

