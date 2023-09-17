EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 965 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,664,000 after purchasing an additional 257,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,937,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $222.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

