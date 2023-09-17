Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ekso Bionics news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

