Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$17.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of EGO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.