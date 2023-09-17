Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $32.81 million and $264,712.35 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005529 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,954,692,595 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

