Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock valued at $21,095,701,670 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $15.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $575.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,941,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,255. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.41. The company has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

