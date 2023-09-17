eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the August 15th total of 780,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eMagin
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
eMagin Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 300,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,998. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $163.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.05.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eMagin
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.