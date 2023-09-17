eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the August 15th total of 780,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eMagin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eMagin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

eMagin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 300,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,998. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $163.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.05.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts predict that eMagin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eMagin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.