Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.73.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$47.60 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$44.86 and a one year high of C$56.37. The company has a market cap of C$96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.96.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.9373385 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.83%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

