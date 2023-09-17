Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.93

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.93 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 93,522 shares trading hands.

Enteq Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.95.

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

