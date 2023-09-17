EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Boosted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.18. 4,880,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

