EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.73 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. EOS has a market cap of $625.56 million and $48.73 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002516 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001483 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001915 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,102,884,256 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,897,180 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

