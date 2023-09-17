EQT (NYSE:EQT) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 1.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.