Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of EQNR opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $50,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

