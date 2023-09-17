ERC20 Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 59.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $14.14 million and $576.17 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,570.75 or 0.99998609 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00787244 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

