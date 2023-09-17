Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 62.1% in August

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the August 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 989,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of GMBL stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 9,253,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,773. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.