ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,823,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,218,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 174,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,931. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

