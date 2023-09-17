ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,630. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

